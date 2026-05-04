SamSoft's Wonder Boy-inspired Miracle Boy in Dragon Land is now available to download for 15.00€.

Described by the modern-day version of Zzap! as "a true masterpiece", this homebrew ST title is heavily influenced by Wonder Boy in Monster World / Wonder Boy V: Monster World III, which originally launched on the Mega Drive / Genesis in 1991.

"Travel the expanses of Miracle Land, solve puzzles, play mini games, improve your equipment and meet colorful characters," says the game's download page. "This is what awaits you before freeing the kingdom from the clutches of Count Drago in this 100% retro game. Will you be the Miracle Boy you've been waiting for?"

The game was developed for the Atari 1040STf/STE using 68000 assembler, and, outside of some AI-looking artwork in the introduction sequence, it's very impressive. A physical version was made available a while back, but it is now completely sold out.

You can download a demo here before parting with your cash. This grants access to the first 3 levels of the game, while the full release offers 19 levels and 5 bosses to fight.