Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

You Can Now Legally Rip Your Wii, GameCube And Xbox Discs Using A Blu-Ray Drive

A new tool has been released which allows you to legally rip optical media for a wide range of classic consoles using your PC's Blu-Ray drive.

OnmiDrive is a firmware modification for MediaTek MT1959-based optical disc drives manufactured by Hitachi-LG Data Storage, allowing the drive to read proprietary game discs for consoles such as the GameCube, Wii, and Xbox 360.