Update [ ]:

It's been a ridiculously long time since we last had an update on Story Kitchen (formerly dj2 Entertainment) and Lionsgate's Streets of Rage movie. Enough to make you wonder if the project is still happening.

But, yesterday, out of the blue, we finally got confirmation that the project is still apparently going ahead, with Variety reporting that the project has now landed a new set of writers and a director.

According to this new article, the Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will now pen the script for the film, taking over from the John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, who has now left the project, while The Harder They Fall and The Book of Clarence filmmaker Jeymes Samuel (who is Seal's younger brother by the way) has been brought on to direct. Story details are still being kept secret, but Variety reports that the project is being described as leaning "heavily into the cult classic game known for its iconic characters, acclaimed electronic soundtracks and beat ’em up action."





• Pat Casey and Josh Miller (‘Sonic the Hedgehog’) will write the script



• Jeymes Samuel (‘The Harder They Fall’) is set to direct



(Source: pic.twitter.com/JiEHOa1GhV A ‘STREETS OF RAGE’ movie is in the works.• Pat Casey and Josh Miller (‘Sonic the Hedgehog’) will write the script• Jeymes Samuel (‘The Harder They Fall’) is set to direct(Source: https://t.co/0gOL2TZuAU June 1, 2026

This seems to be why Sega and its partners have chosen Jeymes Samuel as the project's director, with his 2021 Western for Netflix, The Harder They Fall, having previously won praise from critics for its "voluptuous beauty and kinetic power" and "anachronistic soundtrack... crackling with vibrancy."

Erin Westerman, the president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said about the choice of Samuel as director, "We and our partners at Sega knew that ‘Streets of Rage’ demanded a bold filmmaker. Jeymes Samuel’s visceral and explosive style — not to mention his signature use of unforgettable music — is perfect for audiences both familiar with and new to the series. We are so excited for how he will bring his own memorable take to this beloved video game IP.”

As always, we're curious what you make of this announcement. Are you excited to see Streets of Rage make the journey to the big screen? Or are you getting a bit tired of all the video game-to-film-adaptation news? Let us know in the comments

Original Story [ ]: Earlier this year, our friends at Nintendo Life reported on a Deadline exclusive about John Wick writer Derek Kolstad working on a script for a potential Streets of Rage movie.

At the time, Deadline had reported that the Sonic the Hedgehog producer 'dj2 Entertainment' and 'Escape Artists' (known for The Equalizer) were attached to the project, but now it seems that yet another company has joined them in order to bring this adaptation to life.

In a recent article, on the entertainment site Deadline, Lionsgate announced that it had acquired the movie adaptation of Streets of Rage and that it will be shepherding this project, along with the other companies.

Kolstad will still be the person responsible for writing the script and will pick up a production credit, as will Sega’s Toru Nakahara; dj2 Entertainment’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dan Jevons; and Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Tony Shaw. Obviously, no plot elements have been discussed publicly, but the team seems excited at this early stage about bringing the classic beat 'em up to the big screen.

Kolstad told Deadline:

"When Dmitri first mentioned the idea of cracking a Streets of Rage movie, I was so immediately freaking in. And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning.”

Erin Westerman, the President of Production at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, also told Deadline:

“The game has a rich world and narrative, and we’re thrilled to be reuniting with Derek to bring it to life.”

We'll obviously keep you up to date with any news related to the project as soon as it is revealed, including potential story details and more.