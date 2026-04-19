Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Polymega Gets An Upgrade As 'Remix' Units Complete Mass Production

Polymega maker Playmaji has revealed that it is giving its modular emulation system an internal upgrade.

This revised system will feature "more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, double the RAM, increased internal storage, and quieter operation." Playmaji says that, in the short term, the "biggest benefit" is improved N64 performance.

That's not all, however – Playmaji also has updates on the Polymega Remix and Polymega App, which we haven't heard anything about for quite some time.

We've also had confirmation this week that two more mystery CD-based consoles will be supported by the Polymega soon.