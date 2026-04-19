Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (April 19th 2026) 1
Image: SNK / Plaion Replai

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Polymega Gets An Upgrade As 'Remix' Units Complete Mass Production

Polymega maker Playmaji has revealed that it is giving its modular emulation system an internal upgrade.

This revised system will feature "more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, double the RAM, increased internal storage, and quieter operation." Playmaji says that, in the short term, the "biggest benefit" is improved N64 performance.

That's not all, however – Playmaji also has updates on the Polymega Remix and Polymega App, which we haven't heard anything about for quite some time.

We've also had confirmation this week that two more mystery CD-based consoles will be supported by the Polymega soon.

Turns Out Zelda: Twilight Princess Is Getting Not One But Two Native PC Ports

Remarkably, it appears there's not just one but two native PC ports currently in development for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Last week, we published a brief overview of Courage Reborn on the site, reviewing some of the new information revealed in a recent "first look" video from the project lead, Linifadomra.

However, since then, we've been alerted to another PC port of the game in development, called Dusk, thanks to a brand-new announcement trailer from the team behind the project, and a pair of new videos from YouTubers like Video Game Esoterica and BeenTachi, featuring additional footage and insights from the developers.

Sigma Star Saga DX Updated After Violating GBA Emulator's License

The credits for WayForward Games' digital release of Sigma Star Saga DX have been updated after it came to light that the game had violated the license of the GBA emulator, mGBA.

mGBA is available under an MPL 2.0 license, meaning anyone who wants to use an unmodified version of the emulator can do so; all they need to do is credit it and provide a link to the source. But after Sigma Star Saga DX was published earlier this month (April 7th, 2026), it quickly came to light on the mGBA Discord that the emulator was being used without any disclosure in the game's credits.

This Real-Life "Anime-Accurate" Pokédex Puts The '90s Tiger Electronics Toy To Shame

Two online creators have decided to take matters into their own hands to build a more "anime accurate" version of the iconic Pokédex.

The incredible project is the work of the YouTube modder Mr. Volt, in collaboration with Big Rig Creates, with the former handling the hardware while the latter focuses on the software design.

The $250 Neo Geo+ AES Aims To Be A 1:1 Replica Of SNK's Classic Console

It turns out rumours of Plaion Replai creating a new Neo Geo system were bang on the money, as the company has announced the Neo Geo+ Advanced Entertainment System / AES.

Launching on 12th November 2026, the Neo Geo+ AES (£179.99 / €199.99 / $249.99 / ¥32,800) is a joint venture between Plaion Replai – which is famous for its series of retro replica systems, including the Atari 2600+ and Atari 7800+ – and SNK, the original creator of the system.

Interview: How The Spectrum White Edition Celebrates Sinclair Lore

Retro Games Limited has already scored a notable hit with its reproduction of the iconic Sinclair ZX Spectrum, and the company has returned to this legendary piece of hardware for its latest product – but this time it's paying tribute to a very special moment in home computing history.

We sat down with Chris Smith, Chief Technical Officer at Retro Games Limited, to discuss the reasoning behind the shiny new Spectrum White Edition.

Retro Collector Makes History By Resurrecting Rare Nintendo Coin-Op

A retro collector has recently come into possession of rare 16mm film reels of Nintendo's early arcade coin-op Wild Gunman (not to be confused with the NES black box title of the same name), and has since gone to the incredible effort of producing a working version of the game, which he intends to show off at an event in Ontario, Canada.