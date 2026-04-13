A now-deleted ESRB rating has triggered hopes that we could be getting a new piece of Neo Geo hardware.

The rating was posted by PLAION, the company which produces devices like The Spectrum, Intellivision Sprint, A500 Mini, Atari 7800+ and The C64 Mini systems. These are reproductions of the original machines, built around software emulation, but some allow you to use original cartridges.

What has caused speculation is that the listed game (Samurai Shodown V Special) is attributed to the 'Neo Geo AES+' – a naming convention similar to that used by PLAION for some of its consoles, such as the 7800+ and 2600+.

The Neo Geo was released in two formats back in the day: Multi Video System (MVS) for arcades and Advanced Entertainment System (AES) for the home.

Prohibatively expensive to own in the 1990s, the Neo Geo has since been re-released and repackaged in a number of ways; we've seen numerous collections for modern consoles as well as stand-alone hardware, such as the Neo Geo X, Neo Geo Mini and Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro.

Could PLAION be working on a new AES system that uses emulation and modern AV connectivity while also allowing users to insert existing AES cartridges? Let us know your hopes by posting a comment below.