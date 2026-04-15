Polymega maker Playmaji has revealed that it is giving its modular emulation system an internal upgrade.

"Over the past year, production has faced some well-known challenges," says the official PR. "To address this, we’ve almost completely re-engineered the Polymega Base Unit with new, upgraded hardware that is several times more powerful than the original PM01."

This revised system will feature "more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, double the RAM, increased internal storage, and quieter operation." Playmaji says that, in the short term, the "biggest benefit" is improved N64 performance.

"All existing pre-orders will automatically be upgraded to the new system for free — no action is required," adds the company. "More hardware details are inbound, and we appreciate your patience. For those interested in getting one of the new systems, we plan to re-open pre-orders for the new Base Unit in the early Summer."

That's not all, however – Playmaji also has updates on the Polymega Remix and Polymega App, which we haven't heard anything about for quite some time.

"Over the past few months, we’ve been putting the finishing touches on Polymega App & Remix, first announced on our website a while back," says the company. "We’re excited to share that Remix has now completed mass production and is now on its way to our facilities."

If you're clueless about what the Remix is, here's Playmaji's explanation:

"If you’re a retro game collector with a compatible PC or handheld device, Remix is designed for you. It allows you to preserve your physical game collection just like the Polymega Base Unit — but with more flexibility in how and where you play. With Remix, preservation and gameplay is powered by the free Polymega App, launching first on Windows 11-compatible devices. Simply connect Remix via USB to your device, launch the Polymega App, then insert CD games and Cartridges (via Element Modules, sold separately) and start digitizing your collection. Once you're finished, disconnect Remix, and launch Polymega App any time to enjoy your games at home or on the go. The gaming and installation experience closely mirrors the premium Polymega console interface many of you already know, including the legendary Polymega game database, Virtual Display modes, Patch Support, Custom Playlists, Extended Set game installations, Polymega Collection game support, and more. At launch, you can play Polymega on Windows PCs, laptops, PC-Gaming handhelds, Intel Macs, and more. We aim to bring more platforms through the coming months. Truly though — the best part of Polymega Remix is the price. At just $199 USD, its the most affordable way ever to get into Polymega!"

Polymega Remix pre-orders open tomorrow (Thursday, April 16 at 8 AM PST) and will start shipping in May 2026. Meanwhile, Polymega App Early Access will be available in May as a free download, direct from the Polymega website.