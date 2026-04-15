2ship2harkinian, the unofficial native PC source port of the classic N64 game The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, is now playable on the PlayStation Vita, thanks to the developer, Rinnegatamante.



The PS Vita port of the game was released in 1.0 earlier this week on April 12th, 2026, but launched with some noticeable control issues, leading several users to voice complaints about the button mapping and the shoulder buttons not working.

Since then, however, a new version, 1.1, was dropped on April 14th, which seeks to address this issue (along with other problems reported with the original build, such as out-of-bounds bugs and issues with the motion blur effects). This has reportedly fixed the problem, making the game now playable on the PlayStation handheld (as always, though, you'll have to provide a legit copy of the N64 game files).

pic.twitter.com/mXxhBtbmxj 2ship2harkinian v.1.1 is out! Controls issues fixed as well as several other bugs and glitches. https://t.co/Rob6GzR52B April 14, 2026

The original version of 2ship2harkinian was released in May 27th, 2024, by Harbour Masters, and was one of two separate Majora's Mask PC ports that came out that month, following the launch of 1.0 of Mr-WiseGuy's Zelda64Recomp on May 10th.

Unlike Zelda64Recomp, however, which utilised a tool called N64: Recompiled to statically recompile the game, 2ship2harkinian was instead the result of a long reverse-engineering process, and was touted at the time as potentially being able to result in "far more, larger-scale features."

The PS Vita port is based on version 1.1.2 (otherwise known as "Satoko Charlie") from December 2024, and is said to feature several enhancements over the original N64 title, as well as mod support. This includes faster mask transformations, cutscene skips, the ability to play as Kafei, cheats (infinite health, rupees, magic, consumables), and a heap of other options.

You can find out more information here.