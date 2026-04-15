Another week has passed, which can only mean one thing.

That's right, another pair of retro releases will soon be hitting modern consoles, courtesy of Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives and Console Archives.

Arcade Archives Konami GT

According to an announcement from Hamster, this week's Arcade Archives / Arcade Archives 2 selection will be the 1985 arcade racer Konami GT (also known as Konami RF2 - Red Fighter), which is often considered to be a spiritual successor to the earlier Konami title Road Fighter.

The Konami driving game was originally developed using the Konami Bubble System, a modular arcade system introduced by the arcade manufacturer in 1985, but was later converted to work on the Konami Nemesis/GX400.

This is believed to be due to the Bubble System's commercial failure in the arcade, brought about by the system being much more expensive than typical ROM chip-based boards and "being extremely sensitive to electromagnetic fields."

In the arcades, it was available as both an upright cabinet and a sit-in machine, and saw its players getting behind the wheel of a fast car, with the aim being to race through the traffic ahead of them, to hit all of the checkpoints, and get to the finish.

Here's the official description, from Hamster:

THE SPIRIT OF CHAMPIONS RACES ON!! "KONAMI GT" is a racing game released by KONAMI in 1985.

Keep a close eye on your fuel gauge as you race through checkpoints, aiming to conquer all 6 grueling stages.

With beautiful, shifting scenery—from coastal highways and arid wastelands to plains bathed in the sunset—push the pedal to the metal and blast toward the finish line in a shower of glory!"

Konami GT will be released across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow (April 16th, 2026), and will be priced at $7.99 on Nintendo Switch and PS4, and $9.99 on the other platforms.

As is typical with Arcade Archives releases, it is expected to include online leaderboards, screen filters, and a set of additional modes, including a "HI SCORE MODE" and "CARAVAN MODE". The Arcade Archives 2 version, for PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S, meanwhile, offers an exclusive "TIME ATTACK MODE", not available on PS4 or Switch.

As far as we're aware, Konami GT hasn't been reissued all that much in the past, with the only rerelease we could find being the 2010 Game Room releases for Xbox 360 and Windows PCs.

Console Archives Ishin no Arashi

That's not the only retro game the company is releasing this week, however, with Hamster also revealing that it will be reissuing Koei's Japanese-exclusive historical sim Ishin no Arashi (specifically the 1990 8-bit version for the Nintendo Famicom) as its Console Archives title on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow.

Ishin no Arashi is a game that debuted on the NEC PC-98 in June 1988, and was later ported to the Nintendo Famicom and a range of Japanese computers, before being remade for the Sega Saturn and PS1 in 1997.

In addition to that, it also received two sequels. This includes Ishin No Arashi: Bakumatsu Shishiden for PC and PlayStation, and the Nintendo DS title, Ishin No Arashi: Shippuu Ryuumeden.

Here's some more info about the game:

"1867: The fall of the Edo Shogunate. In the dawning of a new era, heroes rise. "Ishin no Arashi" was released by KOEI in 1990 for an 8-bit home console.

Step into the role of a Bakumatsu-era patriot in this historical simulation game, where you engage in fierce debates with feudal lords and key figures across Japan to win them over to your ideology and lead the nation toward a new dawn. Experience the thrill of moving history not just with swordsmanship, but through intellect and passion! Prevail in the clash of opposing ideals and survive the chaotic upheaval of the shogunate's final days!"

Sadly, as Ishin no Arashi was never released in the West, this version appears to be available only in Japanese, with the user interface and manual in English. Because of that, it may be one you'll want to skip if you don't have much knowledge of Japanese or the patience to try it to power through via other means.

It will be available for $7.99, and will feature your typical Console Archives-style options added, such as "customizable button layouts", "multiple save points", and "a rewind function."