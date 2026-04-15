The PSP SNES emulator Snes9xTYL is being resurrected, it has been revealed.

The last official release on GitHub was in 2018, but @SrLinguicaVIVE has reported that esmjanus's emulator has been forked by a developer called OniMock.

In its existing form, Snes9xTYL supports netplay, zipped ROMs, IPS patches and more, but this revival will bring a host of new improvements and features.





O principal objetivo de revitalizar este projeto é melhorar a compatibilidade e o desempenho de jogos específicos do SNES ao longo do tempo.



Já temos novos idiomas, carregamento de pastas 90% mais… Usuário 'Bitter_Cry7001' no Reddit decidiu reviver o emulador Snes9xTYL para PSP.O principal objetivo de revitalizar este projeto é melhorar a compatibilidade e o desempenho de jogos específicos do SNES ao longo do tempo.Já temos novos idiomas, carregamento de pastas 90% mais… pic.twitter.com/OaAvsjBNky April 11, 2026

"The main goal of revitalising this project is to improve compatibility and performance of specific SNES games over time," reports @SrLinguicaVIVE. "We already have new languages, 90% faster folder loading, a favourites games system, and more."

The GitHub for the projects adds: