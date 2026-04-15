The PSP SNES emulator Snes9xTYL is being resurrected, it has been revealed.
The last official release on GitHub was in 2018, but @SrLinguicaVIVE has reported that esmjanus's emulator has been forked by a developer called OniMock.
In its existing form, Snes9xTYL supports netplay, zipped ROMs, IPS patches and more, but this revival will bring a host of new improvements and features.
"The main goal of revitalising this project is to improve compatibility and performance of specific SNES games over time," reports @SrLinguicaVIVE. "We already have new languages, 90% faster folder loading, a favourites games system, and more."
The GitHub for the projects adds:
"Snes9xTYL Mod is a resurrected and modernized fork of the classic Super Nintendo emulator for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and PS Vita. This version focuses on performance optimizations, user convenience, and broader accessibility."