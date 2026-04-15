Spanish developer Dinamic Software is reviving its famous 'Moves' series of run-and-gun action titles, it has been revealed.

The news was dropped by Micromanía, which is apparently the world's oldest video game magazine still in active circulation. It recently relaunched after ceasing production in 2024.

https://t.co/ze0nwtHymx Micromanía siempre ha sido la más GRANDE!!! La Saga que comienza con Army Moves continúa con Space Moves de @RetrobytesGames y en colaboración con @DunwichStudio y el GRAN @NaeVal esta llegando Army Moves Overdrive. Muchas gracias @jlsanzf April 15, 2026

Dinamic says @RetrobytesGames is handling the production of the game.

Space Moves (not to be confused with this game) is the sequel to Army Moves (1986), Navy Moves (1987) and Arctic Moves (1995).

The series was produced for the most popular home computers of the time, including the Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum.

In addition to this news, there's also the announcement that the original game is being remade as Army Moves Overdrive.