Following the disappointing cancellation of Ubisoft's remake of Prince Of Persia earlier this year, fans of the series have announced their own project, aimed at giving the platformer, originally released for PC, Xbox, PS2, and GameCube, a modern-day facelift (h/t: GamesRadar!).

Prince of Persia Universe, the coordinators behind the new fanmade project, revealed the venture on social media yesterday (April 15th, 2026), stating the project is already in "early development" and is currently looking for 3D modellers/artists, texture artists, programmers, and RTX Remix experts to bring the project to life.

As for what the project is exactly, according to Prince of Persia Universe, the group isn't planning to build a "traditional remake" per se, but instead aiming to put together a large-scale mod (presumably for PC), "aiming to replace most of the game's 3D models "with high-quality assets and introduce global illumination through path tracing technology." They believe this will offer fans the "next-gen visuals" they're after, while still "preserving the original experience."

As a result, players will have to provide a legal copy of the existing game to play it — something the team believes will help it avoid the attention of Ubisoft's lawyers.





The Prince of Persia community has come together to create its own project following the cancellation of the Sands of Time remake!



This is not a traditional remake, but a large-scale mod aiming to replace most 3D models with high-quality… Prince of Persia – Community ProjectThe Prince of Persia community has come together to create its own project following the cancellation of the Sands of Time remake!This is not a traditional remake, but a large-scale mod aiming to replace most 3D models with high-quality… pic.twitter.com/fm96MVPnJC April 15, 2026

Something worth noting, if you do decide to get involved with the project to offer your talents, is that positions are entirely unpaid, with the mod described as "a hobby project... focused on long-term development without strict deadlines." Because of this, the team is looking for "passionate" people who are comfortable contributing, just for the sake of being a "part of something special."

Ubisoft originally announced it was working on a Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake at Ubisoft Forward 2020, with work reportedly taking place at the company's Indian studios, Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, for a January 21st, 2021 release date. However, it was eventually the subject of multiple delays.

In 2022, Ubisoft Montreal took over the troubled project and was said to be "building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai," later passing an important milestone in November 2023. But it was ultimately announced as one of six in-development games cancelled at Ubisoft in January 2026.

In the aftermath, an actress named Eman Ayaz shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she talked about spending three years of her life on the game, and finding out about its cancellation via a WhatsApp message from her family (she didn't mention the project by name, due to an ongoing NDA).

She labelled it the "most devastating moment of [her] acting career," and said, to her knowledge, everything had been "running smoothly", and the game was intended to ship this year, before the plug was pulled.