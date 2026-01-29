The Polymega is getting two new collections, it has been revealed. Both are available for order from the Polymega web store.

Polymega Collection 17: Gunbird leads with both of Psikyo’s Gunbird titles, but features seven additional titles.

The full roster is:

GUNBIRD ARC, SAT-J

ARC, SAT-J GUNBIRD 2 ARC

ARC GUNBARICH ARC

ARC CYBATTLER ARC

ARC EXERION ARC

ARC SKY FOX ARC

ARC SECOND EARTH: GRATIA ARC

ARC E.D.F / SUPER E.D.F ARC, SNES/SFC

ARC, SNES/SFC OPERATION: LOGIC BOMB SNES/SFC

Meanwhile, Polymega Collection 18: Rival Turf showcases Jaleco's side-scrolling fighter Rival Turf (known as Rushing Beat in Japan), as well as its sequels and other related games.

Of particular interest is 1998's The Fallen Angels / Daraku Tenshi, a one-on-one fighter from Steel Hearts that was published by Psikyo. This has never been ported to any home system previously, and, despite reports that it was cancelled and never released, it appears to have made its way into Japanese arcades.

"Members of the Daraku Tenshi team were even rumoured to have later gone on to work at SNK, with character designs and visual sensibilities that would echo in later KOF series games," says Polymega maker Playmaji.

The game's lead artist, Tomoyuki Kotani, would later work on The King of Fighters '99, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2001, Mushihimesama, Ibara and Pink Sweets: Ibara Sorekara.

The collection includes: