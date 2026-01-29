John M. Phillips and Hewson Consultants' tower-based platforming title Nebulus (otherwise known as Castelian, Kyorochan Land, Subline, and Tower Toppler) is getting a new cartridge release for the Game Boy Advance, courtesy of the publisher The Retro Room.

Originally released in 1987 for the Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum, the game saw players assume control of a small green creature named Pogo, who must navigate a series of increasingly difficult cylindrical towers, while avoiding various enemies and hazards.

Upon its initial release, it was considered a bit of a technical marvel, famously taking home a Gold Medal Award from Zzap!64 Magazine, which praised the Commodore 64 version for its "3D rotational effect" of its towers and the "originality" of its design.





I'm thrilled to announce our collaboration with @RebellionGames to bring the classic NEBULUS to GBA!



It has been ported to a bunch of different platforms in the past, including DOS, Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, Atari 7800, NES, Nintendo Game Boy, and the Acorn 32-bit, and also got a sequel in the early 90s for Amiga called Nebulus 2: Pogo a gogo from Infernal Bytes Systems and 21st Century Entertainment Ltd.

The most recent port is officially licensed, having the go-ahead from Rebellion, the current rights holders, and will not only be available complete in box (£36) and on cartridge (£17.00), but will also have a ROM release (£8) to use with your emulator or flash cart of choice.

Here's the official description from the publisher:

Nebulus for Game Boy Advance delivers classic puzzle-platforming action with a unique cylindrical world design. Navigate rotating tower environments, solve spatial puzzles, and master precise timing to progress through increasingly challenging levels.

This cult favorite combines intuitive controls with creative level design that rewards exploration and strategic thinking. Perfect for players seeking a distinctive gaming experience that stands apart from conventional platformers.

You can secure your copy here.