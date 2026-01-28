Bitmap Books has just announced that its latest project, Leaps + Bounds: a Visual Guide to Nine Console Generations, will be available to order next month.

Running to 336 pages, the book is billed as "a journey through the history of home gaming," showcasing "everything from early machines that endeavoured to bring the arcade experience home, to the advanced powerhouses of the current era."

All of the big-hitters are included, such as the NES, SNES, PS1, Switch and Xbox, but you'll also find some lesser-known examples, such as the Zeebo, Loopy and Gizmondo. Each system has a historical write-up, screens of notable games and bespoke system artwork created by Adam Rufino.

You can register your interest here.