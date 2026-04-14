Retro Games Limited has already scored a notable hit with its reproduction of the iconic Sinclair ZX Spectrum, and the company has returned to this legendary piece of hardware for its latest product – but this time it's paying tribute to a very special moment in home computing history.

We sat down with Chris Smith, Chief Technical Officer at Retro Games Limited, to discuss the reasoning behind the shiny new Spectrum White Edition.

Time Extension: This special edition Spectrum has some deep Sinclair lore behind it... could you explain that story?

Chris Smith: To commemorate the one millionth ZX Spectrum manufactured, Sinclair created a one-off white ZX Spectrum, presented to Sir Clive on his visit to the Timex factory in Dundee in December 1983.

It had a white case, a silver aluminium keyboard plate and the standard blue keys, though most people remember it being all white.

Where did the idea come from to pay tribute to that special moment?

Chris Smith: The Sinclair commemorative white ZX Spectrum is truly iconic in the minds of ZX Spectrum owners. The fact that Sinclair sold one million ZX Spectrums in just 20 months helped owners feel they were part of something special and became another weapon in the country-wide playground turf wars over which home computer was best.

That singular white ZX Spectrum also looked beautiful - white was not a colour generally used in consumer industrial design in the 1980s, so it really stood out. Many of us at Retro Games Ltd learned our craft as ZX Spectrum owners, so the significance and appeal of producing a white version of The Spectrum that anyone could own were close to our hearts.

Ultimately, it was the customer who spoke up - we've been repeatedly asked if we're considering a white The Spectrum.

How have you ensured that this product is as close to the spirit of the original as possible?

Chris Smith: The Spectrum White Edition builds on The Spectrum, which we released in November 2024, and considerable effort and attention to detail went into creating both.

Everything from the positions of the screws to the ghost-key presses you would get on the original ZX Spectrum when pressing too many keys simultaneously has been reproduced exactly. We even incorporated a cassette-loading simulation so users can experience the nostalgia of tape loading, complete with its weird and wonderful colour effects and animations. Though, unlike the original, users can speed up the loading to complete in seconds instead of minutes.

Finally, the included game lineup is exceptional - showcasing some of the best the ZX Spectrum had to offer.

What design challenges does an all-white range of gaming hardware present?

Chris Smith: We decided to make The Spectrum White Edition completely white, which is what people think it looked like when they recall the photo of Sir Clive holding it. So, the challenge was to colour-match everything and tweak the text colours on the keyplate, so they stood out against the white background.

Do you think the allure of this special unit is going to be enough to convince existing owners to double-dip?

Chris Smith: The Spectrum White Edition definitely appeals to collectors because it is so iconic, and many have asked us for it. Also, The Spectrum White Edition comes bundled with a white matching microswitch joystick and white mini-microdrive styled USB stick, increasing its out-of-the-box appeal for existing and new owners alike. It perfectly complements our existing black The Spectrum, giving customers a choice.

How important are products like the Spectrum to your portfolio?

Chris Smith: It's what Retro Games is all about. Home computers like the ZX Spectrum started the software and games industry, and most people over a certain age working in those industries owe their start to the ZX Spectrum and similar machines.

Their fondness and nostalgia for those machines and how important they were in hindsight continue to this day, and we're excited that our products allow people to revisit these earlier machines with the same level of excitement and curiosity as they did back in the day, without the hassle of hooking up an old television and cassette recorder to an old and unreliable original machine.

That is because our products feature HDMI output and USB storage, along with improvements such as save states - those 1980s games really were unforgivingly brutal!

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