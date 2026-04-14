Games Workshop has revealed that 7 classic Warhammer games are now available on Steam.

The 'Warhammer Classics celebration' sees Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000, Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War, Warhammer: Dark Omen, Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior and Warhammer: Mark of Chaos come to Steam's digital storefront for the first time.

But that's not all; 12 more Warhammer video games are "returning after a well-earned rest."

These include Space Hulk, Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles, Talisman: Origins, Warhammer Quest, Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach, Talisman: The Horus Heresy, Space Hulk: Ascension, Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, Chainsaw Warrior, Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of the Night and Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon.

"All of the titles are available with time-limited discounts and curated bundles for one week only," adds Games Workshop.