Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (March 22nd 2026) 1
Image: Konami

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

DOOM Star Says The Movie Was "Probably One Of The Worst Films Ever Made"

Rosamund Pike, who starred in the live-action DOOM movie, doesn't consider it to be a film she's happy to have on her otherwise impressive CV:

"The film was an absolute bomb. It probably could have ended my career. It was probably one of the worst films ever made. I mean, it was a catastrophe. I don’t read the reviews, but you get the sense like, you’re lucky to have survived that one. But then it wasn't career-ending for The Rock, or me as it turned out."

Bleem Creator Says Sega Was "Thrilled" At PlayStation Games On Dreamcast

Randy Linden, the programmer behind Bleem!, has revealed this week that Sega encouraged his company to release Bleemcast, an emulator which allowed PS1 games to be played on Dreamcast:

"We got in contact with Sega, and Sega was thrilled at the idea, and they sent us all the technical specs for the Dreamcast. They loaned us a Dreamcast hardware development system, including a GD-ROM writer and all the necessary software to do the development."

Xbox 360, PS3 And Nintendo Wii U Are "Officially Retro", Says GameStop

Retailer GameStop has issued a tongue-in-cheek statement which declares that the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii U are, "for all practical purposes, now officially retro consoles."

Limited Run Games Reveals "Renewed Fan-First Focus"

Publisher Limited Run says it is committed to solving its recent issues, and has announced a "renewed fan-first focus" which is all about "celebrating the community, strengthening communication, and delivering a more consistent experience around every release."

Konami's "3D View" Run 'N Gun Shoot 'Em Up 'Devastators' Is Coming to Consoles

Hamster, the Japanese company behind Arcade Archives, is continuing its unspoken quest to bring Konami's arcade library to modern consoles, announcing a reissue of the third-person arcade shoot 'em up, Devastators.

Final Fantasy IX's Animated Series Is Alive

Production has begun on season one of a new animated series set in the world of Final Fantasy IX, according to the official website of the French animation studio Eurovisual.

Animal Crossing's Native PC Port Was Made Using Claude Code

News that Animal Crossing's new native PC port uses AI tools, such as Claude Code, has put some people off the whole venture.

RetroAchievements Adds Wii Support

RetroAchievements has added support for the Nintendo Wii. The update marks the "biggest rollout ever" for the service, with over 180 sets going live.

Review of the Week: AYANEO Pocket Air Mini

AYANEO's Pocket Air Mini combines a level of budget performance with build quality far superior to that of Anbernic and PowKiddy, making it easy to recommend to anyone looking to play classic games on the go without breaking the bank.