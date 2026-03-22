Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.
DOOM Star Says The Movie Was "Probably One Of The Worst Films Ever Made"
Rosamund Pike, who starred in the live-action DOOM movie, doesn't consider it to be a film she's happy to have on her otherwise impressive CV:
"The film was an absolute bomb. It probably could have ended my career. It was probably one of the worst films ever made. I mean, it was a catastrophe. I don’t read the reviews, but you get the sense like, you’re lucky to have survived that one. But then it wasn't career-ending for The Rock, or me as it turned out."