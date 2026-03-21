Nintendo's Game Boy Advance handheld is now 25 years old.

The system launched in Japan on March 21st, 2001, alongside titles such as Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, F-Zero Maximum Velocity and Konami Krazy Racers.

It would go on to sell 81.51 million units, and, at the time of writing, is the final system to use the iconic 'Game Boy' name.

While the system would play host to some amazing titles, one of the biggest selling points (for me, at least) is the fact that SNES classics like Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Super Mario World and Contra III were playable on the move.

25 years ago today, skipped work and went to Shibuya to drag @jkooza.bsky.social away from working on Rez so we could excitedly rip open our new Game Boy Advance systems. To date still one of the most exciting launches I’ve experienced — so many games, so much potential 💜 — John Ricciardi (@johntv.bsky.social) 2026-03-21T07:38:21.858Z

I remember ordering my Japanese system from Lik Sang (RIP) along with F-Zero, and the day it arrived, I took it to work and played it solidly during my lunch break.

Apart from the hard-to-see screen, it was a real joy to be able to play SNES-standard games on the move – and Nintendo would of course iterate on the concept with the GBA SP and GB Micro.

Let us know your GBA memories by posting a comment below.