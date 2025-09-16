Update [ ]:

RetroAchievements has added support for the Nintendo Wii.

The update marks the "biggest rollout ever" for the service, with over 180 sets going live.

"Two years ago, we were working together with the Dolphin team on bringing GameCube to our platform (which was our previous biggest rollout!), and our community has grown exponentially since then," says RetroAchievements community manager Nepiki, before adding:

"Who hasn't heard of the Nintendo Wii? While Nintendo has always been doing their own thing, this generation of consoles made it clear to everyone that Nintendo was willing to innovate in whatever way they could. While the competitors were going for better graphics and more power, Nintendo kept their focus on being unique and took a massive risk by introducing a console primarily controller through motion. Did it pay off? Welllllll... it only sold more than 100 million copies, is the seventh most-sold consoles ever, and was part of pretty much every family household you could find so that question answers itself. This would shape Nintendo as the family-friendly company that prioritized a fun, casual experience over hardcore online gaming."

The community manager adds that "the Nintendo Wii has been an incredibly important system to the history of video games, and we are proud to continue its legacy on our platform."

https://x.com/RetroCheevos/status/2034741869343539338

Original Story [ ]: If you've ever been playing your favourite Nintendo Wii game on an emulator and wished there was support for Steam-style achievements to give you that added push to conquer every mode and exploit every possibility, then we have some exciting news to share with you.

Yesterday, the folks behind RetroAchievements, the volunteer group responsible for injecting retro achievements into a wide range of classic games for older platforms, announced it would be introducing retro achievement support for the Nintendo Wii starting next year, on March 19th, 2026.

This means that theoretically, from that date next year, it should be possible to start playing some of your favourite Nintendo Wii games, with a ton of bonus objectives available for you to unlock and track over on your RetroAchievements' profile.

Mark your calendars and get ready... because wii have something exciting to reveal! pic.twitter.com/LXQL0lRirk September 15, 2025

As you may already be aware, retro achievements are already available for a wide range of consoles via emulation, stemming from the Atari 2600 all the way up to the PlayStation Portable (PSP), with a large number of Nintendo consoles also being included among its list of supported platforms.

It makes sense, then, that Nintendo Wii support would eventually be incorporated, but we have to imagine there are a few people who will be likely struggling with the fact the console (like the Sony PSP) is now considered "retro", with memories of its launch probably still being fresh in the mind.

As you might expect, this new feature will be targeting the Dolphin emulator first and foremost, which already has support for GameCube achievements, as of last year.