Accessory maker Retro Fighters has made a name for itself over the past few years via its unique range of after-market controllers for vintage systems, including Dreamcast, N64, GameCube and more.

After generating over $7 million in revenue and selling 250,000 controllers, Retro Fighters is looking to its fans for future investment. The company has taken to the investment platform WeFunder with a goal of raising $75,000.

"Retro Fighters is at the forefront of the gaming accessory market, combining innovative designs, official licensing, and a passionate community of gamers," says the company. "By investing, you’re not just supporting a product, you’re joining a company with a proven track record of successful campaigns, strong fan engagement, and ambitious growth plans."

Investor benefits include exclusive perks, community access and – of course – the potential to see your money grow as the company expands and generates more revenue.

This isn't guaranteed, obviously, but Retro Fighters is hoping that its strong product line-up for 2026 and 2027 – and its "proven track record" – will be enough to entice investment.

If you fancy being part of the Retro Fighters story, then head over here.