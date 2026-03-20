Back when Retro Gamer magazine launched in 2004, its editor was Martyn Carroll – and he would keep that role until 2005, when publisher Live Publishing collapsed and the mag was relaunched by Imagine Publishing with Darran Jones at the helm.

Over the 22 years since he helped make the magazine a reality, Carroll has remained involved with the publication as a freelance contributor, but Time Extension has now learned that he will be stepping into the role of Features Editor, previously held by Nick Thorpe.

Tragically, Thorpe passed away at the close of 2025.

"This is a full circle moment for me," says Carroll on LinkedIn.

"I started the magazine back in 2004 and edited the first 18 issues. I then spent 20+ years in various comms and marketing roles, but never really left the mag behind, having read it religiously and contributed to it regularly ever since - and watched it grow beyond anything I thought possible under the editorship of Darran Jones. So I'm proud to be rejoining the magazine in a full-time role. I'm also proud to be working for Future, the company that sparked my love of gaming mags in the first place, with titles like Your Sinclair, Amiga Power and The Official PlayStation Magazine."

Carroll will join Production Editor Tim Empey and Art Editor Andy Salter alongside Jones as a full-time staffer on the magazine, which celebrated its 250th issue in 2023.

Prior to launching Retro Gamer, Carroll I worked on Live's PC and technology magazines before assuming the role of editor of its PlayStation tips mag, TipStation, in 2002.

Everyone here at Time Extension and Hookshot Media wishes Carroll all the best in his new role.