Homebrew developer Jenovi has been away from the scene for a while, but he's back with a trio of 32X projects to look forward to.

First up is an English translation of Koei's Sangokushi IV, which was never released in the West.

Secondly, we have Meld, a brand-new puzzler for the 32X. The development of Meld has helped in the creation of Jenovi's third and most ambitious announcement – an Elite-style space exploration game by the name of SignalFall.

"You're a pilot, and you experience the universe through a ship that you can never leave," explains the developer.

"It's not about being a hero. It's about reading the situation and making the best choices that you can based on how you see the world. What you know comes through your instruments, your viewfinder, the scanner, your comms, your ship, your routes, and your decisions define who you are. While you're out in space, everything you see in the viewfinder is real-time 3D."

Jenovi says the game is "past the prototype stage" and currently allows the player to "fly, dock, and navigate between points of interest and interact with the world."

"There's also an in-universe game console inside your ship where you can collect and play full standalone games. Not mini games, actual titles. On the design side, the world and systems are fully defined. On the implementation side, flight, docking, trade, interaction, and all the core systems are working. What's left is expansion, deepening the economy, building out faction behavior, expanding upgrades, and finishing the narrative layer that ties everything together."

We'll keep an eye on these projects and report on any progress. In the meantime, let us know if you're keen to get your hands on any of these games by posting a comment below.