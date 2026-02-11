Of all the puzzle games released on PS1, Game Design Sweden AB's Kula World (known as Roll Away in North America and KulaQuest in Japan) is one that sticks in my memory, even all these years later.

A physics-based puzzler that puts the player in control of a sentient beach ball, Kula World was well-received at the time of release and, despite being Game Design Sweden AB's sole release, remains a firm favourite today – so much so that someone is porting it to the Sega 32X.

The port leverages the 3D engine from 32x OpenLara, created by @XProger_san. If you fancy trying it for yourself, head over here, where you can download the first stage.

Developer Game Design Sweden AB would go on to establish Netbabyworld in 1999, one of the web's first browser-based social gaming sites, in case you were wondering.