I don't know about you, but I have a severe case of "choice paralysis" when it comes to playing classic games in the modern era.

For the longest time, I was a steadfast purist who would only play on original hardware, and, even now, I still feel this is perhaps the proper way to experience retro games; after all, you're interacting with them in the way the creators intended, right down to those lovely scanlines and original controllers.

However, we live in a world where many other options exist, including retro collections on modern-day systems, downloadable titles (like Hamster's Arcade Archives series) and even micro-consoles which come packed with classic releases. On top of that, systems like the Polymega let you use your vintage games and peripherals without the original base hardware.

Then, of course, there's the world of emulation, which has reached the point now where we can play even quite recent games on fairly powerful computers – not to mention the growing FPGA market, which promises hardware-level accuracy on systems like MiSTer FPGA and the Analogue 3D.

Taking all of these options into account, it's little wonder that I find myself flummoxed when it comes to replaying (or discovering) retro games. However, I've recently discovered a free service which has made the decision for me almost overnight: RetroAchievements.

I know what many of you reading this will be thinking – how has it taken me this long to sign up for this excellent service? I've been aware of RetroAchievements for some time now, but for some reason, I've never actually used it.

However, given that I've been going through something of an emulation revival recently on my beloved AYANEO 3 (the hot-swappable control modules make it the perfect platform for playing a wide range of vintage titles), I decided to finally take the plunge and sign up for a RetroAchievements account.

Because I mostly use RetroArch for emulation, it was a breeze to connect my RetroAchievements account to it (a few stand-alone emulators include support, too, it should be noted). With this done, RetroArch automatically checks for a RetroAchievements profile whenever I boot up a new game, even displaying unique artwork for each achievement. Heck, even Xbox's classic 'Achievement Unlocked' sound effect chimes when one is obtained.

I know that achievements, in general, have a rather mixed reputation in the games industry. Some feel that they detract from the core challenge of playing and enjoying a video game, and it's worth noting that Nintendo has stubbornly refused to incorporate such a system into any of its consoles – perhaps the biggest indicator that achievements aren't for everyone.

To be honest, I've never really found myself overly motivated by earning achievements on other systems, but in the context of playing retro games, it seems to fit quite well – mainly because I'm often looking for an excuse to dive into games I've already played many times over.

With the added bonus of RetroAchievements now propelling me forward, I'm more inclined to stick with emulation and build up a growing profile packed with achievement points via the platform. It might sound silly, but reconnecting with older games in this fashion makes it feel like I'm contributing to something bigger – even if it's just a list of things I've unlocked in really old video games.

The community aspect is also worth noting, as I can compare my own list of accomplishments with other players, and this might even help me unearth hidden gems I've previously not heard of. You can browse your own profile online and even look at individual games to see how many people have unlocked all of the possible achievements.

Because it's a non-profit, community-based service, RetroAchievements is constantly evolving as well. New games are added all the time, and the team behind the project is very open to feedback and assistance if you feel compelled to help out.

It might not always run as smoothly as it should – I've noticed a few instances of it crashing RetroArch, or failing to recognise a game (probably because my ROM isn't named correctly, I would imagine) – but as a free service with a growing selection of titles, it's hard to fault.

It's certainly transformed the way I view emulation and how I consume classic games in 2026, and I'd encourage you to do the same if you haven't already. My username is DamienMcFerran – give me a follow.