Panic's Playdate handheld finally has achievements, thanks to a new project created by various members of the portable console's development community.

Playdate Achievements hit 1.0 yesterday on its GitHub page, and is described as a new "open standard for achievements in Playdate games" to ensure "consistent experience for players", and make it possible to "view achievements earned across games in one place".

It will make it easier for more developers to add achievements to their games, including a schema describing the framework as well as a reference library. According to the GitHub page, this reference library features an "achievements management system for creating, unlocking, and saving achievements", an in-game viewer, and a notification system to let players see when they've popped a specific achievement.

It was developed by members of the PlaydateSquad Discord and features contributions from 7 people including Dimitri Barronmore, remco, Jon Simantov, Eben Eliason, gurtt, Fletch Makes Stuff, and Ocean.





The Achievement Framework has officially hit 1.0! 🎉



As mentioned in the description, gurtt has even created the Playdate's first-ever achievement app specifically for viewing and keeping track of all of your amazing trophies in one place — a program that they are inevitably calling Trophy Case. This lets you see how many achievements you've already unlocked in each of the compatible games, and what secrets you still have left to discover.





Speaking about compatible games, there are currently 11 that are supported, which include the following:

If you want to find out more about the project, you can visit its website here or visit its GitHub page.