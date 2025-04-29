As one of cinema's longest-running sci-fi horror franchises, the Alien series has spawned more than its fair share of video games—but the surprising thing is, unlike some other movie crossovers we could mention, the majority of them have been pretty decent.

Starting in 1982 on the Atari VCS / 2600, the lineage of Alien video games has hit systems such as the Mega Drive, SNES, PS1, PC, PSP and more—and a new book by acclaimed author and journalist Mike Diver aims to chart that blood-soaked history.

Aliens: The Video Games was formally announced back in 2024 and covers both games "old and new, licensed and unofficial, crossovers, fan projects [and] unreleased titles," according to the author. It will also feature plenty of interviews.

It's #alienday. And Independent Bookstore Day. So here's a thing. Aliens: The Video Games. Games old and new, licensed and unofficial, crossovers, fan projects, unreleased titles. Loads of new interviews covering games from the 1980s to the 2020s. Cover by @sammgreer.bsky.social Out in 2026. — Mike Diver (@mikediver.bsky.social) 2025-04-26T06:11:17.580Z

Whether you're a fan of Alien 3: The Gun, Alien vs Predator or the more recent Alien: Isolation, this will surely be a recommended read for fans of cinema's most enduring xenomorphs. It's being published in 2026 and will be available online and from book retailers, and should serve as the perfect companion tome to Andy Kelly's superb Perfect Organism.

The Alien franchise started back in 1979 with Ridley Scott's seminal horror classic. It was followed by an equally-adored sequel in 1986, directed by James Cameron.

Since then, we've seen multiple sequels and spin-offs, with the most recent movie being 2024's Alien: Romulus. A TV series, Alien: Earth, will debut on FX on Hulu in 2025.