If you've ever been playing your favourite Nintendo Wii game on an emulator and wished there was support for Steam-style achievements to give you that added push to conquer every mode and exploit every possibility, then we have some exciting news to share with you.

Yesterday, the folks behind RetroAchievements, the volunteer group responsible for injecting retro achievements into a wide range of classic games for older platforms, announced it would be introducing retro achievement support for the Nintendo Wii starting next year, on March 19th, 2026.

This means that theoretically, from that date next year, it should be possible to start playing some of your favourite Nintendo Wii games, with a ton of bonus objectives available for you to unlock and track over on your RetroAchievements' profile.

Mark your calendars and get ready... because wii have something exciting to reveal! pic.twitter.com/LXQL0lRirk September 15, 2025

As you may already be aware, retro achievements are already available for a wide range of consoles via emulation, stemming from the Atari 2600 all the way up to the PlayStation Portable (PSP), with a large number of Nintendo consoles also being included among its list of supported platforms.

It makes sense, then, that Nintendo Wii support would eventually be incorporated, but we have to imagine there are a few people who will be likely struggling with the fact the console (like the Sony PSP) is now considered "retro", with memories of its launch probably still being fresh in the mind.

As you might expect, this new feature will be targeting the Dolphin emulator first and foremost, which already has support for GameCube achievements, as of last year.