It's not often we see a video game which leaves our jaws on the floor, but it's fair to say that Delivery Must Complete has achieved just that.

As highlighted by STG Shmups, this "high speed Acelike Roguelike" manages to combine the arcade thrills of After Burner with a 'Style' ranking system akin to the one seen in Capcom's Devil May Cry. The end result is one of the most visually arresting indie games we've seen on Steam in some time.

"Cut across cel-shaded, action-packed, arcade-paced dogfights as you fly, fight, and upgrade your roster of kickass planes," reads the game's Steam page. "Every battle is massive, every location is procedural, and every fight is a spectacle - whether it's aircraft, blimps, dragons or mechs."





Wishlist -DMC: DELIVERY MUST COMPLETE- below:https://t.co/l8VymL3sNv ACE Combat/AfterBurner + Devil May Cry style ranking system... DEVIL MAY FLY!Wishlist -DMC: DELIVERY MUST COMPLETE- below: https://t.co/7C4aAStSzr September 15, 2025

You're placed in the role of an aerial courier who must fight through various procedurally generated warzones to ensure your cargo reaches its destination.

"Weave, destroy, dodge, and parry everything that comes your way," continues the Steam description. "Earn style points and enhance your style ranking by flying like a true ace. The stage is all yours, show the enemy your moves!"

There's no release date as yet, but this is clearly one to keep an eye on.