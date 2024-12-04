Over the last couple of weeks, a Japanese developer and YouTuber going by the name BasicProgrammer (B.P.S) has been uploading some impressive videos of a new recreation of Sega's After Burner they are making, running on an MSXturboR computer.

After Burner, in case you're unaware, was originally released in the arcades by Sega in 1987 and was later ported to a variety of machines, including the first wave of MSX computers.

This new version, however, has nothing to do with that official port (which was released by Activision in 1988) and is instead an unofficial reimagining of the game, targeting the more advanced MSXTurboR standard, which was introduced back in 1990.

According to B.P.S's video description, the new version was created using DM-System2 (a development kit for MSX 2/2+/turbo R machines) and takes advantage of an extended version of MSX BASIC. It seems to benefit from a much more colourful and detailed sprite for the player's jet, compared to Activision's take, and also boasts some pretty nice scrolling effects as well.

From what we've been able to uncover about them, the videos appear to be part of a long-running series that BasicProgrammer has been doing on their channel, where they take old games and see what they might look like on the later generation of MSX computers. In the past, for instance, they've also put together demos for Hang-On, Space Harrier, The Tower of Druaga, Pac-Man, and Hopping Mappy.

It's currently unknown whether they will continue working on the project or whether this is just simply meant to be taken as a proof of concept.