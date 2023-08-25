Retro Gamer magazine's 250th issue launches next week, and to mark the momentous occasion, the long-running publication has enlisted Super Play (and Rare) legend Wil Overton to create a bespoke piece of cover artwork.

Overton – who has worked at Rare more than once during his career – has created the art to tie in with the magazine's substantial 26-page feature in the acclaimed British studio. Also included is a 32-page 'mini mag' covering Rare's games over the years.



If you're a subscriber, then look out for it soon. Issue 250 will be in shops next Thursday and will feature incredible @kosmikat art featuring some of @RareLtd greatest games. It will also include a 32-page mini mag featuring Rare's games and a 26-page studio feature.If you're a subscriber, then look out for it soon. pic.twitter.com/jl7SE5DqXG August 25, 2023

Founded by the Stamper brothers in the '80s following their success with Ultimate Play the Game, Rare is responsible for some of the greatest games of all time, including GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark and Killer Instinct.

Its current project is Sea Of Thieves, but it is also working on the ambitious action adventure Everwild.