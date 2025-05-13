Update [Tue 13th May, 2025 16:30 BST]: The Kickstarter for Retro Fighters Defender Pro Series controller is now live.

According to the crowdfunding page, the device is compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3, the PS Classic, Windows PCs (Steam/Steam Deck), Nintendo Switch, and Mister FPGA, and will cost $63 (which is roughly £43) without shipping. This is 10% cheaper than what it will eventually retail for, once it is made more widely available.

May 13, 2025

Four colours are currently being offered (Red, Blue, Gray, and Black) as part of the campaign, while a further two designs ("smoke" and "lemon") are being listed on the site as stretch goals.

Original Article [Wed 19th Mar, 2025 10:00 GMT]: Retro Fighters announced yesterday that it will be bringing out a new version of its PlayStation 'Defender' controller to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary.

The Defender Pro is described as "the next evolution of the Retro Fighters PS controller" and is said to be compatible with the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS Classic, Switch, and PC.

It adds Sixaxis motion-sensing functionality for PS3 titles, which is something we noted was missing from the original model, as well as the ability to connect wirelessly via both 2.4GHZ and Bluetooth. That's in addition to an enhanced D-Pad "for smoother, more accurate inputs", the inclusion of Hall-effect sticks, and improved L2/R2 sensitivity.

It's looking to be an exciting update to an already great controller, and it's one we'll definitely be keeping an eye on in the future.

March 18, 2025

Retro Fighters has posted the full list of features on Twitter/X, which you can read below:

-Dual Wireless Technology: Seamlessly switch between 2.4 GHz Wireless and Bluetooth for maximum flexibility.

-Pressure-Sensitive Buttons: For more precise control in every game.

-Enhanced D-pad Performance: For smoother, more accurate inputs.

-Hall Effect Analog Sticks: No drift! Higher precision and durability

-Customizable Triggers: Switch between analog or digital trigger stops for personalized control.

-Improved 2/R2 Sensitivity: Offers better responsiveness during gameplay.

-Anti-Friction Rings: Provides smooth movement and prevents wear and tear.

-Vibration Feedback with Adjustable Strength: Feel every moment with immersive feedback.

-Sixaxis Functionality (PS3 Bluetooth Mode): Adds motion-sensing capability for supported titles.

-Multi-System Compatibility: Works with PS1, PS2, PS3, PS Classic, Switch, and PC.

-Programmable Back Macro Buttons: Assign custom commands for a competitive edge.

-Impressive Wireless Range: Play from up to 30 feet away.

-Low Latency & High Polling Rate: 1000Hz Polling rate and low latency give you lightning fast responses.

-LED Indicator: Clear visual feedback of your controller's status.

-Complete Package: Includes USB receiver, PS receiver, Defender collectible pin and a durable braided USB-C cable.

Unfortunately, there's no release date or price available just yet, but Retro Fighters has announced it will be crowdfunding the controller on Kickstarter in the near future.

You can sign up here to be alerted when the campaign starts. We'll also do our best to inform you when the Kickstarter goes live.