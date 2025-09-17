Retro Fighters is revisiting the iconic Brawler64 controller via a new crowdfunding campaign, it has been revealed.

The Brawler64 Pro is described as a "Next Generation N64 Wireless controller for N64, Switch 2, Switch & PC," and its design comes after "years of feedback" have been taken on board.

"The Brawler64 Pro was built with responsiveness in mind," says Retro Fighters. "Using lag-optimized 2.4GHz wireless, every button press and analog input travels instantly to your games on original Nintendo 64® hardware or modern platforms. For the absolute best in performance we've included a wired USB mode that unlocks a blazing-fast 1000Hz polling rate for the lowest latency possible."

pic.twitter.com/0whnVr0nS5 Brawler64 Pro Series Edition is finally here, join the waitlist to be notified of launch! https://t.co/rq5T411VZd September 16, 2025

The controller boasts a Hall Effect analog stick with an "optimized N64-style analog range to perfectly match the original console’s output " and promises "smooth, accurate movement that’s built to last."

It will come in Classic Gray, Watermelon, Extreme Green, Turquoise, Atomic Purple, and Smoke Black colours, and will feature swappable faceplates.

Perhaps most exciting for Switch owners is the news that the Brawler64 Pro has full support for the Nintendo 64 game library on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Keep your eye on the Kickstarter page for more news.