The Microsoft of today might be guilty of dropping a few clangers when it comes to its Xbox strategy, but back when the 360 was launched, the company got (almost) everything right; it had a robust system with good online infrastructure and some amazing exclusives.

However, the one thing that really stands out in my mind when I think back to the Xbox 360 era is the controller. After the decidedly lukewarm response I had to the OG Xbox pad, I was absolutely blown away by the one that shipped with its successor. To this day, it remains one of my favourite controllers, and, alongside Sony's DualShock range, has done much to shape what people expect from a gamepad in the modern era.

Still, even this controller wasn't perfect. The need for external batteries necessitated a large compartment on the rear of the pad (in its wireless iteration, at least), which often got in the way of my fingers.

There's definitely room for improvement in the overall design, and that's something Microsoft has arguably achieved with its subsequent pads. For those of you who still have the 360 connected up to your TV, however, there's a new alternative on the market in the form of Retro Fighters' Hunter 360 ($59.99)

This new wireless pad features 2.4 GHz technology and boasts a 1000Hz polling rate, which means it delivers even lower latency than the original Xbox 360 wireless pad. Furthermore, it's rocking Hall Effect analogue sticks – so drift should never be an issue – and it has a wireless range of over 30 feet. That's more than enough for even the largest of living rooms, I'd argue.

The Hunter 360 is also compatible with a wide range of other devices, thanks to X and D-input support; however, my focus here is primarily on the Xbox 360. The rechargeable battery pack in my original 360 controller gave up the ghost years ago, and the rubber on the analogue sticks has been worn down to a smooth finish thanks to over a decade of play. In short, the arrival of the Hunter 360 is perfect timing for me personally – and I'm pleased to report that it lives up to the hype.

At first glance, the Hunter 360 appears to be a close match to the original controller, but there are subtle differences in terms of shape and design. For example, the analogue triggers are similar to those seen on the Xbox One/Series X/S controller; they're wider, making them easier to hit when you're in a rush. The trigger buttons are also larger, and all of the shoulder inputs now have a matte finish, rather than the slippery gloss seen on the original.

The D-pad is the most significant change; it's transitioned from a rolling pad to a cross-shaped one, and it utilises Kailh microswitches – similar to the one on the Retro Fighters D6 Dreamcast controller – rather than a traditional membrane connection. If you've already read my review of that particular pad, you'll note that I was not a fan of its D-pad, and some (but not all) of the same criticisms apply here.

The D-pad is very clicky, and smooth motions (such as special moves in Street Fighter IV) are often difficult to execute correctly. I also noticed a lot of 'mis-hits' – you have to make the microswitch click for it to register an input, and I often found that it would take a second press to actually perform an action.

In my opinion, this isn't anywhere near as much of a deal-breaker as it was with the aforementioned D6 controller, as the Dreamcast (for me, at least) has always felt like a console which plays host to amazing 2D fighting games. The Xbox 360, in comparison, is more about 3D action titles, so you'll mainly be using the analogue sticks and relying on the D-pad more for menu selections.

The sticks, I'm pleased to say, are fantastic. They're comfortable to use and feature a rubberised texture which feels grippy. The four raised dots on the top of the stick are gone, but I can live with it. Finally, the four action buttons are very similar in design to those on the Xbox 360 controller, but they're a lot more clicky when pressed. Between the buttons and the D-pad, the Hunter 360 is pretty noisy.

The controller is charged via the USB-C port on the top, and Retro Fighters has included a braided charging cable in the box. You can expect approximately 10 hours of use on a single charge. There's also the 2.4 GHz USB-A dongle, which is required when playing on the 360 because the console doesn't have this low-latency wireless technology built in.

While I have my issues with the D-pad on the Hunter 360, the controller is a genuine success and the perfect replacement for your battle-worn original. It's comfortable to use, extremely well-built, and offers low-latency wireless – and it also works with a variety of other devices, so you aren't limited solely to using it with your Xbox 360.

Great design and good build quality

Low-latency connection with a long range

Works with loads of devices, not just the Xbox 360

10 hours of play on a single charge D-pad isn't ideal

Face buttons are quite noisy