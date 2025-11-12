Dreamcast Community Unite! Dream Disc '25 Is Just Around The Corner

Have game development experience and ever wanted to develop your own Dreamcast game? Now's your chance.

Following last year's successful Dream Disc '24 game jam event, preparations are now officially underway for its follow-up, Dream Disc '25, with the event shaping up to be yet another excellent showcase for the Sega console's homebrew community

The event, which is again being organized by Orc Face Games in collaboration with Psyop Games, will kick off on December 1st, according to its website, and will run through to the end of February, with the entries being scored by a panel of judges thereafter.

Like last year, the top three entries that are chosen will receive a cash sum, while the top 10 will also be eligible for a place on the physical Dream Disc '25 CD-ROM, set to be launched next year for the cost of shipping.





pic.twitter.com/LNU5mpqfVp November 11, 2025

As the Dreamcast developer Falco Girgis outlined on Twitter/X, last year's events saw 24 "epic submissions" ranging from 3D space shooters to VMU mini-games, custom hardware, and other exciting projects, so the hope is to keep up that momentum for this year's event as well. In order to help them accomplish this, there is now an "even wider range of engines, frameworks, and prebuilt library solutions for developers are all experience levels", throwing the doors open for more people who want to get stuck in and create their own projects.

These include tools the Lua-based Antiruins, the C-based framework raylib, SDL2/3, the Driving Strikers' engine Simulant, the SDK KallistiOS, and SH4ZAM.

If you want to get involved, you are encouraged to join the Orc Face Games and Simulant Discord servers, which are the places where you'll be able to communicate with other Dreamcast devs and get some expert advice if you wind up encountering any problems.