Accessory maker Genki recently launched the Save Point, a modern-day take on the memory card which allows you to add oodles of storage to your Steam Deck, smartphone or computer. The company clearly isn't content to take its foot off the gas, however, as it has just launched another crowdfunding campaign – this time for the Moonbase.

Described as "more than just a power strip", Moonbase is "a futuristic command center for your gaming setup, creative workspace, or office on the moon."

Genki adds:

With a sleek, futuristic lunar base-inspired design, it combines the best of both worlds: a power strip with 3 spacious AC “nodes” and a 240W GaN USB-C charger with 4 USB-C ports. Ultra-fast charging for 7 devices at once, including multiple laptops, gaming handhelds, tablets, phones, and more – all while keeping your setup clutter-free and looking interstellar.

With early bird pricing starting at $88 / £69, Moonbase also offers colour-changing capabilities (so it should look as good as it performs) and has optional USB-C cables with LED screens built-in. Swish!

"We don’t typically redesign our USB-C cables for new projects, but Moonbase is a special case," says Genki. "Introducing Moonlink, four USB-C cables tailored for any length and performance needs. Did you know that most USB-C cables max out at 60W charging (including our past cables, except those paired with the TurboCharger)."

We never thought we'd get excited about something as mundane as a power strip, but Moonbase has to be one of the most attractive pieces of kit we've seen in a while. It launches next year.