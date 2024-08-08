The indie hardware developer Genki has announced a new collaboration with the technology company 8BitDo to release an SNES-inspired wireless controller, called the Genki PocketPro.

The new controller is a modified version of 8BitDo's SN30 Pro, which was inspired by the SNES gamepad and the classic PlayStation DualShock, and comes in a white translucent design with buttons modelled after the colours featured in Genki's logo.

The controller can either be used via a wired connection or low-latency Bluetooth, and also features Hall-Effect drift-free analog sticks, as well as stacked shoulder buttons, and options for gyro, rumble, and turbo functionality. It is described as being universally compatible and can be used with various platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PC/Steam, Android, and iOS devices, as well as the Analogue Pocket, and various Windows-based handhelds.

It also includes 480mAh lithium-ion battery, which supposedly lasts 18 hours between charges, and is believed to take somewhere between 1-2 hours to recharge.

If you're interested, you can pre-order a controller via Genki's Kickstarter campaign (where it is also currently selling its Saya Carry packs and Save Point SSD). The controller is priced at $42 / £33, and is expected to ship in November 2024.