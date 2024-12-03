Accessory maker Genki has a track record for identifying gaps in the market and producing handy gadgets which are both innovative and reasonably-priced. The ShadowCast 2, for example, is something I carry around in my laptop bag at all times, as it allows me to capture HD video and screenshots from any HDMI-ready device with the minimum of fuss.

The company's next trick is the SavePoint. Compatible with Steam Deck, Windows, iOS and more, it's essentially an M.2 2230 SSD enclosure which connects via a super-fast 10Gbps USB-C cable. It also offers 100W passthrough charging, allowing you to quickly top up your device's battery at the same time.

SavePoint is available in four different SKUs. The cheapest is $50, and that gets you the enclosure with no SSD installed. The other three options include an SSD and are 512GB ($119.99), 1TB ($169.99) and ($249.99).

SavePoint is about the same size as a PS1 memory card and is comprised of a plastic shell with a metal heat sink on top. There are two USB-C ports included, one for charging and one for data transfer, and the unit has a built-in capacitor to prevent data loss should it accidentally be unplugged during use.

While the SavePoint will happily stick to the back of your iPhone using Apple's MagSafe system (you can use it to unlock 4K60 video recording on your iPhone), with other devices – like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally – you'll need to affix the bundled metal ring, which sticks on the back of your handheld using double-sided tape.

Had Genki simply pitched SavePoint as a way of expanding your storage, then it would naturally be a very hard thing to sell – especially as systems like Steam Deck already have the option of upgrading their memory via (admittedly slower) MicroSD cards. However, the company is keen to position SavePoint as a way of massively expanding your game library on both SteamOS and Windows gaming handhelds by offering access to alternative operating systems.

Steam Deck owners will no doubt have heard about the option to create a bootable MicroSD card so you can run Windows on Valve's portable platform. The reasons for doing so are manifold; not all games are currently available on Steam (Fortnite being one notable example), and Windows users benefit from access to digital stores like Epic Games and GOG, as well as services such as Xbox Game Pass.

By turning SavePoint into a bootable Windows drive, you can effectively turn your Steam Deck into a PC, yet still benefit from console-standard controls – all without impacting your system's SteamOS installation, which is kept entirely separate. It's not a quick and easy process – you have to download multiple drivers to ensure that Windows plays nice with Valve's hardware – but it's worth the effort.

This works in the opposite direction, too; if you own a Windows-based gaming handheld and would like to try out the simplified, console-like experience of SteamOS, you can use SavePoint to create a bootable Steam profile.

The obvious downside to running Windows on Steam Deck is that you have to use the touchscreen to navigate around the OS, which serves as a painful reminder of why Valve's handheld is so popular – it gives you PC games without the need to wrestle with the Windows UI. However, it's still a handy option if you're looking to expand your Steam Deck's library, for sure – and it offers a benefit over the MicroSD card approach as transfer speeds are much faster.

The obvious elephant in the room is the fact that, despite its small size, SavePoint adds an extra layer of complexity to what is otherwise an elegant portable setup. For example, my official Steam Deck carry case isn't large enough to store the device with SavePoint connected, so I have to remove it each and every time I want to use it. Then I have to store SavePoint somewhere else, as the official carry case lacks any other pockets (Genki, perhaps sensing this, has also released its own carry solution, the Saya Carry bag).

Then there's the fact that, when it's in use, SavePoint introduces some ergonomic concerns. I was constantly catching the USB-C cable during play, and while this accidental contact never resulted in the cable coming free or the SavePoint jumping loose from its MagSafe ring, it definitely felt like it got in the way of my enjoyment on more than one occasion.

Nonetheless, it feels like there are plenty of solid use-case arguments for a device like SavePoint. For gamers, the ability to effortlessly switch between two OS options on Steam Deck is genuinely appealing, even if a MicroSD card or SSD partition does the exact same thing. For media creators, the ability to add-in 2TB of storage will come in handy when recording or taking photos on your smartphone. Even if just used as a standard portable SSD enclosure, SavePoint is compact enough to make a solid purchase – assuming you already have an M.2 2230 SSD going spare.

However, gaming is clearly the focus here – hence the name – and while SavePoint does come with some big benefits, I'm not sure the added faff and bulk are going to appeal to all Steam Deck owners. Plus, to get the maximum amount of storage, you're going to be handing over $250 – that's not outlandish when you look at how much similar-sized (and slower) MicroSD cards cost, but it's still a lot of cash.

Still, if you're keen to explore Windows gaming on your Valve-made portable but don't want to sacrifice internal storage to do it, this is a good option to have on the market, at the very least.

Compact and versatile storage with passthrough charging

Makes running an alternative OS on your handheld PC easy

Built-in capacitor prevents data loss Adds bulk to your device

Expensive for the highest-capacity option

Good 7/10

