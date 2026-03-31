Nubeo's line of gaming-related timepieces has caught my eye on more than one occasion – its Space Invaders and Asteroids watches being two notable examples – and now the company is back with another Atari collaboration, this time paying tribute to the "iconic design language of classic Atari consoles."

The $470 Torrent Automatic Atari Rainbow Limited Edition wristwatch boasts a textured dial and "console-inspired crown," and, from the stainless steel casing to the coated sapphire lens, "every detail channels the visual DNA of one of gaming’s most legendary brands," according to Nubeo. "A playable memory. A mechanical console for the wrist. A celebration of colour and culture."

There's certainly a lot of eye-catching detail on display here, from the bright lime-coloured strap (orange, blue, black and green are also available) to the rainbow-coloured Atari logo on the rear, it's quite the looker.

However, unlike Nubeo's Atari 2600 collab, it's not immediately obvious that this has anything to do with the famous video game brand, outside of the logo appearing on the dial. That may well be a positive for those of you who love Atari but don't want a watch that looks like a games console on your wrist.

If you want to score one of these luxury watches, then you'll want to act fast – they're limited to 100 units per colour option.