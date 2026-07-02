Yesterday, Sony dropped a bombshell – it's dropping physical media for its PlayStation 5 console, and has confirmed that its successor will be digital-only.

The news comes as the market follows the trend set by the music and movie sectors, which have become largely digital over the past few decades.

The company was once a keen supporter of physical media. Sony's famous 2013 game-sharing clip was issued in response to Xbox boss Don Mattrick announcing that the Xbox One console would enforce a system that effectively tied physical games to consoles, removing the ability to trade in or share games.

Sony's short but sweet video saw former PlayStation staffers Shuhei Yoshida and Adam Boyes exchange a game, poking fun at Xbox's plans – plans that would quickly be abandoned after consumer reaction.

It's unlikely that the vitriolic reaction to Sony's latest move will force the company to change direction, given that digital sales are overwhelmingly the driving force in the games industry today – but Blaze Entertainment, the company behind the Evercade, has taken the opportunity to have a bit of fun with the situation.

The company has released a new video entitled "Official Evercade Physical Game Sharing Instructional Video", which shows Blaze Entertainment's Sean Cleaver and Ben Grunbaum swapping a physical game.

The Evercade family is built on cartridge collections, and while it's possible to download "game of the month" releases digitally, the focus of the range is on physical media.