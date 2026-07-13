We have some potentially good news for Bomberman fans to start your week off with a bang.

Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W is finally making its way West, over 31 years after its release on the Super Famicom, courtesy of a free update for the Super Bomberman Collection (thanks, Gematsu, for the spot!).

Panic Bomber W was originally released in 1995 and was based on the earlier falling-block puzzle game Super Bomberman Panic Bomber for the PC Engine Super CD-ROM².

It will be released as part of an update set to go live on August 20th, 2026, for the Super Bomberman Collection, a compilation of games that already includes 7 other Bomberman titles, which was released for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam back in February of this year.

As outlined on Konami's website, it will be the third Japanese-exclusive title brought to the West as part of the collection, with Super Bomberman 4 & 5 also having been released only in Japan. The other four games, meanwhile, include Super Bomberman, Super Bomberman 2, Super Bomberman 3, Bomberman, and Bomberman II.

Described as "A competitive puzzle game for 1–4 players," Panic Bomber W has players dropping different-coloured blocks, inspired by the Super Bomberman series, with the goal being to "Attack your opponents with spectacular chain reactions and Big Bombs, which appear when your meter is filled!"

All in all, it seems like a great addition to the collection, which our friends over at Nintendo Life said "showcases some of the very best gameplay that Bomberman has to offer" in their Switch 2 review of the game when it released.

Also, just a reminder: physical versions of the collection are planned for Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, with pre-orders available from Red Art Games.