Since its original release on PC back in 1993, homebrew developers have been trying to get DOOM to run on everything, from smart fridges to tractors.

This resulted in many unofficial ports of the game to platforms that never originally had DOOM, with Damien having previously covered the ongoing efforts by members of the homebrew community to make a so-called "impossible" port of the game for the Neo Geo, inspired by a set of videos from Modern Vintage Gamer.

As I recently found out, though, this is the only interesting port of DOOM to emerge this year, with developer Throaty Mumbo releasing a tech demo of the iconic first-person shooter for the Casio Loopy, an obscure 1995 console primarily marketed to Japanese girls, built around a Hitachi SH-1 and containing a built-in thermal sticker printer (h/t: hackaday).

Now, we've covered the Loopy a few times on the site, discussing the development of its first flash cart and the launch of its first-ever English translation, but we'd still forgive regular readers for never having come across one before. After all, it never had an official release outside of Japan and was nowhere near as popular as its contemporaries, from the market leaders like Nintendo and Sega. Because of that, we'd typically expect you to know about it only if you have one yourself or know someone who does.

Understandably, being such a niche product (the console only ever received 11 games), ID Software and its partners never released a version of DOOM for the platform, but Throaty Mumbo has now set out to right that wrong, documenting the process of making his own DOOM port in a video over on his YouTube channel,

This video gives a bit of background on the console, takes a look at a DOOM-like homebrew title for the console (the public-domain FPS Anarch) to show what's already out there, and covers Throaty Mumbo's struggle to get the game working on hardware vs. an emulator and to get PCM sound working with the Floopy Drive flash cart. The finished result is recognisably DOOM, being described as "id's DOOM by way of PrBoom and GBADoom, with a new hardware backend for the Loopy's VDP, timers, gamepad, and sound chip," but is unoptimised, meaning the resolution and framerate (roughly 8-15 fps on hardware) leave a little to be desired on hardware, compared to some other versions of the game.

Because of this, ThroatyMumbo describes it as "more of a tech demo than a finished product." The port features E1M1–E1M6, which ThroatyMumbo describes as about as much as he could fit in the 4MB of ROM, and it supports the printer, letting you print screenshots from the option menu.

You can find more details on the GitHub repo here.