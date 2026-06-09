DOOM has been ported to a wide range of consoles, computers and other appliances – some of which are less worthy than others, it has to be said.

However, despite "can it run DOOM?" being a meme at this point, id Software's seminal 1993 FPS hasn't graced one system: SNK's Neo Geo.

Released in 1990 and offering processing power that was way ahead of the Genesis and SNES, the Neo Geo, you would think, should be capable of handling something close to a DOOM-like experience – but, as Modern Vintage Gamer recently explained, the 2D-focused hardware simply isn't built for that kind of thing.

"DOOM runs on everything," says MVG. "Well, almost everything. The SNK Neo Geo AES console is a 2D sprite-pushing beast, but when it comes to 3D, it's not architected to handle it. However, with some hardware tricks, it IS possible to build a simple raycaster that runs on Neo Geo hardware, but does this mean Doom is possible?"

The answer to that question appears to be yes, as mere days after MVG's video went live, the community has been working on his raycaster demo to improve it: