Evercade maker Blaze has announced it will bring the DOOM series to the platform this year.

The teaser shown below doesn't give much away, but it would be reasonable to expect a DOOM collection showcasing at least the first two titles, which were originally released on PC and console back in the 1990s.

Created by id Software, DOOM is one of the most famous FPS franchises of all time; its most recent instalment is 2025's DOOM: Dark Ages.

Here's the accompanying message from Blaze:

From all of us at Blaze, we’d like to wish our friends at id Software a Happy 35th Anniversary! To celebrate, we’ve dropped a little teaser of what’s to come this year with Evercade and their iconic franchise - DOOM! We’ll be talking more about this great partnership later in 2026, but for now, enjoy the teaser!

DOOM joins the likes of Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Broken Sword and Duke Nukem on the Evercade hardware ecosystem, which currently includes the EXP-R, VS-R, Super Pocket and Alpha devices.