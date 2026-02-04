The MSX2 version of River Hill Soft's fantasy role-playing games Burai Joukan and Burai Gekan are being reissued on Nintendo Switch later this month, in Japan, as a part of a new "complete" edition, courtesy of Mebius and the game's creator Takeo Iijima (h/t: 4Gamer!).

As you may remember, Mebius first announced its plans to bring out versions of the game on Nintendo Switch back in February 2025, before releasing the first game, Burai Joukan, as a standalone digital version in June of the same year.

As for the second part, on the other hand, it has still not been made readily available on the Nintendo platform as of the time of writing, with Mebius instead planning to drop the title later this month, on February 19th, 2026 — both as a standalone release (costing 1,980 yen), and as part of this upcoming collection.

Burai Joukan and Burai Gekan, just to give you a bit of background, were originally intended as one large game, focusing on the story of eight characters spread across the world who are suddenly entrusted with the task of saving a land from the followers of an evil god named Daar. However, it was eventually split into two separate parts after proving to be too large and ambitious for the hardware at the time.

The first part, Burai Joukan, was originally released in 1989 for the PC-88 and PC-98, before later being ported in 1990 to the MSX2 and FM Towns, and focused on several chapters related to each of the eight heroes. Upon starting a new game, players could select which scenario they wanted to tackle first, with each character's story being told from a top-down perspective, but with their unique twists and turns, and individual styles of gameplay.

Burai Gekan, meanwhile, first came out in 1990 for the PC-98 and was later brought to the FM Towns computer and MSX2 machines. It saw the party coming together to defeat Daar and his followers once and for all.

According to the Japanese website 4Gamer, the standard version of this new collection edition will cost 5,500 yen to buy, with a limited edition physical version also being available to pre-order for 11,000 yen, which contains a 4-CD official soundtrack and a booklet written by the author Takiya Iijima.

Here's the game's official website.