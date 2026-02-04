Studio Koba, the developer of Narita Boy, and Aeternum Game Studios, the studio behind Eden Genesis, are teaming up for a bizarre and frantic new run 'n gun action shooter, inspired by LCD game systems (such as Nintendo's line of Game & Watch handhelds).

Future Knight was first unveiled to the public yesterday and is said to be coming to Steam, Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in the future.

According to its announcement, it is setting out to fuse "the nostalgia of LCD screens with the brutality of modern combat", with the game's art direction being designed to replicate the bold outlines and pale pre-printed graphics of old LCD handheld games. Players take control of the titular robot hero, who, alongside his companion, a benign tumour named Two More, must foil a nefarious cult intent on erasing humanity's memory.

The story is described as "bizarre and unfiltered," featuring a ton of "dark humor and social satire," while the action apparently requires much more than just shooting alone, tasking players with switching between Future Knight's strength and Two More's agility to battle bonkers baddies (like sentient piles of poop), and and disgusting bosses with "lethal" combos. The game takes place in a retro-futuristic Tokyo, and apparently features eight distinct areas in total. These reportedly range from "dangerous construction sites" to "deadly sushi conveyor belts".

Here's a description of the story:

"It is May 23rd, 1993. The Lady of the Past, leader of the "Present" pyramid scheme cult, has just washed her underwear and, incidentally, wiped the brains of all humanity. Only you, a robot built over 30 years from the remains of a '90s soap opera actor, can stop her. But you are not alone. You have Two More, a benign tumor—inexplicably powerful and with a life of its own—living inside you.

Your mission is to travel to the past, exactly 8 hours before the apocalypse. Each level (Biome) represents one hour in this lady's schedule before she wipes our memories. You will have to sabotage her day: from her walk in the park to her meal at an all-you-can-eat buffet... The clock is ticking, Future Knight. Can you save the future before it becomes the past?"

If this sounds like something you'd want to play, you can wishlist the game now on Steam.