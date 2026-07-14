Polymega has announced a new collection headlined by Toaplan's 1993 bullet-hell shooter Batsugun.

Polymega Collection Vol. 19 - BATSUGUN contains four arcade games in total from the Japanese developer.

These include the three vertical shooters — Batsugun, Dogyuun, and Vimana — and the horizontal shooter Zero Wing (a game forever etched in internet history for the now infamous line, "All Your Base Belongs To Us" from its 1991 European Sega Mega Drive release, sadly not featured here)





Order now: pic.twitter.com/pA8Fyl5Wiz Polymega Collection Vol. 19 - BATSUGUN features four classics from one of the most celebrated developers in shoot 'em up history. Headlined by BATSUGUN, the explosive co-op action of DOGYUUN, iconic ZERO WING, & the high-speed shooter VIMANA.Order now: https://t.co/D2GPDPvt42 July 13, 2026

Described as "four explosive arcade classics from one of the most celebrated developers in shoot 'em up history," the collection is already available to order on the Polymega website for £30.39, and will be released this August.

Like other Polymega releases, it will include a Polymega Game DVD, a visual companion to the game, a controller reference, and a sticker, as well as a BATSUGUN x Polymega Collection Pin, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Given that all four of these games have previously been widely available elsewhere, including on Steam and as part of Evercade's Toaplan Arcade Collections (Zero Wing is on Toaplan Arcade Collection 1, Batsugun & Vimana are on Toaplan Arcade Collection 3, and Dogyuun is on Toaplan Arcade Collection 4), we predict this one will likely prove to be a much harder sell than some of the other collections Polymega has released in the past.

Nevertheless, if you're a completionist, you can head over to the Polymega website now to secure your copy.