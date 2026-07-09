AYANEO's Next KONKR Handheld Aims To Channel The Spirit Of The Game Boy Advance

AYANEO is dropping teases for its latest device, and it seems to be leaning heavily on people's nostalgia for the Game Boy Advance to generate hype.

On July 3rd, the company dropped the announcement that a"new product is coming", with the taglines "the soul of classic handhelds reawakened” and “reimagining the icon of the golden age," being accompanied by a drawing of a curved line similar to the top of the Game Boy Advance, and the reveal that the device will be part of the "budget friendly" KONKR range.

This was then followed up by a couple more cryptic tweets along a similar vein, with the latter revealing that this new device will be called... wait for it... the KONKR Pocket Advance (very original!).



A legendary handheld that defined the golden age of portable gaming still lives on in the hearts of gamers

This time, we pay tribute to a true icon

Reborn in the name of ADVANCE

KONKR Pocket ADVANCE is coming soon

Stay tunedpic.twitter.com/o8Rt2DVYcu Some classics are timelessA legendary handheld that defined the golden age of portable gaming still lives on in the hearts of gamersThis time, we pay tribute to a true iconReborn in the name of ADVANCEKONKR Pocket ADVANCE is coming soonStay tuned https://t.co/sBx0hgw6cY July 9, 2026

Unfortunately, beyond a bunch of vague marketing speak about "the golden age of portable gaming" and the rebirth of "a true icon" that the company presumably cannot reference directly (for legal reasons), not much is really known about this device yet. We don't have any images of it, and none of the specs have been revealed just yet. As a result, it's too soon to make a definitive judgement on whether this will be a worthy addition to your collection or another unremarkable handheld to add to the pile.

However, considering the company is promising it is "coming soon", we can probably expect to see a quick succession of news on the device start to hit the company's socials over the next few days, if not weeks, giving us a better idea of what it has to offer.

We only hope that this one is available in significantly higher quantities than the Pocket Micro 2, which sold out almost immediately after only 100 devices were allocated for overseas customers.

What are your thoughts? What would you like to see from KONKR Pocket Advance?