Last Friday, AYANEO opened pre-orders for the AYANEO Pocket Micro 2, its successor to 2024's AYANEO Pocket Micro, with a more powerful processor, a better battery, and dual power TMR joysticks, causing a mad rush to secure the console from its website.

But almost as soon as it went on sale, the device was listed as sold out, leaving many overseas customers frustrated after missing their chance to secure their very own Pocket Micro 2.

In response, AYANEO has now stated on its Discord that it is "currently discussing with our suppliers to see if additional production can be arranged", and it is doing its best to explore "every possibility".

Just in case you're wondering exactly how the device sold out so quickly, the answer was revealed by the head of sales at AYANEO, John Nee, who wrote, "We actually prepared more than 1,000 units of Pocket MICRO 2. However, when pre-orders opened in China last night, sales surged dramatically and far exceeded the inventory we had prepared.

"We became concerned that we might not have enough stock to fulfil all orders, so we had no choice but to allocate only 100 units for overseas customers, and the product was subsequently taken offline from our global website."

So, in other words, after all that teasing on social media, only 100 units were made available for overseas customers to battle over, meaning your chances of actually getting one (if you weren't an influencer) were pretty much slim to none.

AYANEO is encouraging people to subscribe to its mailing list on its website, saying it will use this to "evaluate the level of demand and determine whether it can meet the minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements for another production run." However, it explained, "We can’t promise that we’ll be able to make it happen."

In Nee's post, he went on to assure customers that AYANEO will "prepare larger inventory quantities for upcoming products" and used the opportunity to promote the AI-powered AYANEO Pocket Block and AYANEO Pocket Play while telling folks to "Look forward to what's coming next."