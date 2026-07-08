Not very long ago, our friends over at Retro Dodo reported on the news that Lenovo had released an emulation handheld that was being sold pre-loaded with copyrighted ROMs, including games owned by the likes of Nintendo and Sega.

The company initially argued that, as the device was intended for the Chinese market, it wasn't an issue. It also explained that it was what is referred to as a "white-label" device, which means Lenovo didn't make it – instead, it was produced by a different supplier and legally sold under the Lenovo brand.

However, Lenovo would later try to limit the damage by selling the G02 handheld via another related company name. Even this approach doesn't seem to have protected the firm, as it appears it has now nuked the entire venture entirely.

According to Retro Dodo, Lenovo has removed the device from sale on AliExpress and Alibaba, two retailers that were offering global shipping for the product: