Remember Chris "LeggoMyFroggo" Hackmann? He's famous for creating the Frog Boy Color and Tad Boy Color, but his next project is perhaps the most ambitious (and unhinged) yet – he's created a Game Boy Color you can wear on your wrist.

As spotted by Hackster, Hackmann set himself three goals with this crazy venture:

"It has to use the original GBC CPU. It needs to be able to play cartridges of some kind. And to fulfill the whole 'being a watch' thing, it has to be able to maintain the time while turned off. Anything less and I wouldn't consider it a true Game Boy watch."

This device doesn't use emulation, and it even loads games from (tiny) carts rather than from a ROM-packed SD card.

The end result is a technological marvel, even if it's near-impossible to play and lacks audio.

"If this all sounds needlessly complicated," Hackmann says at the close of the video, "have you even thought about this? It's a Game Boy Color with a less-than-optimal playing experience, shorter battery life than most, and a right to exist just ahead of macaroni and cheese with ketchup. But in the end, I'm still shocked that I have a real playable Game Boy Color, in at least a technical sense, on my wrist."